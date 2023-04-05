ASUS ROG Phone 7 leak reveals a very familiar design

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Alleged renders of the ROG Phone 7 have leaked.

The renders reveal that ASUS took a safe approach to its product’s design.

The leak comes just a week before the phone’s launch date.

The highly anticipated ASUS ROG Phone 7 is scheduled to launch next Thursday. But it appears we’re getting a little sneak peek prior to the launch thanks to some freshly leaked renders.

Courtesy of tipster Evan Blass, new renders of the upcoming ROG Phone 7 have leaked. Judging by the images, it seems ASUS has decided to play it safe with the design. So much so that if you swapped these images out with photos of the ROG Phone 6, you probably couldn’t tell the difference.

Included in the renders are some accessories that block out our full view of the device. These accessories include an Aero Active Cooler bumper case and a screen protector.

Based on what we know about the handset, rumors suggest the screen is a 6.78-inch 165Hz OLED display. It’s also believed to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and have a 6,000mAh battery with 65W charging speeds.

As for the camera setup, it’s expected to have a 50MP, 13MP, and 5MP triple rear camera system. Along with that should be a 32MP selfie camera.

At the end of the day, it seems the ROG Phone 7 will have a lot in common with its predecessor both inside and out. The biggest upgrades will likely just be the more powerful processor and the improved selfie camera. But we’ll know for sure when we finally get our hands on the device on April 13.

Comments