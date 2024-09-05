This luxurious new tablet might just convince pen-and-paper purists to go digital

TL;DR reMarkable just launched its third-gen reMarkable Paper Pro tablet.

The new innovations of the ultra-thin tablet include an 11.8-inch Canvas Color display.

The device seeks to closely emulate the experience of writing on paper and starts at $579.

Many will feel that writing on an E-Ink tablet with a stylus can just never compare to the classic pen-on-paper experience. However, technology has come a long way on that front, and reMarkable is one of the companies hoping to lead the charge. It just launched its third-gen tablet, the reMarkable Paper Pro, which aims to bridge the gap between traditional paper and digital convenience, offering users an intuitive platform for writing, sketching, and organizing tasks.

The launch announcement understandably focuses on the new 11.8-inch Canvas Color display, which uses millions of ink particles to create vivid colors. It’s the first tablet in the reMarkable line that allows users to both write and read in color, whether that’s highlighting notes, visualizing ideas, or emphasizing a workflow in a more expressive way. The presence of adjustable reading light and eye-friendly low-glare display are intended to make the Paper Pro good to go in any lighting conditions.

Dubbed by reMarkable as “the world’s thinnest paper tablet with a color display,” the tablet’s textured surface mimics the tactile sensation of writing on paper. Its claimed lightning-fast responsiveness, combined with the custom Marker pen, seek to add to the realism of the writing experience. The Marker, available with or without an eraser, is designed to feel balanced and natural in the hand and offers a pen-to-ink distance of less than 1mm.

Beyond note-taking, the reMarkable Paper Pro offers the benefits of digital organizational tools. Users can store and categorize documents and notes, easily searching and tagging content across folders. Compatibility with cloud services such as Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox allows simple document syncing and sharing across multiple devices.

Not only does the Paper Pro save on real paper, but the focus on sustainability extends to using recycled materials and a repairable design, making it a seemingly eco-friendly choice. Alas, it isn’t as budget-friendly as paper, with pricing starting at $579. You can buy it on the reMarkable website, and your purchase includes free shipping to the United States.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments