This top 4K dash cam just hit a record-low price at $121

A high-resolution car security camera is almost a must-have these days, but they can run you as much as $500 for a good model. The REDTIGER 4K Dash Cam is an affordable alternative at retail price, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today. A markdown plus an on-page coupon combine to drop it by almost 40% to $121.21. REDTIGER 4K Dash Cam for $121.21 ($78 off)

The REDTIGER F7NP dash cam offers high-resolution dual recording with Ultra HD 4K (front) and FHD 1080P (rear) capabilities, ensuring clear capture of crucial details like road signs and vehicle plates. Its wide-angle lenses—170 degrees in front and 140 degrees at the rear—minimize blind spots to capture any incident. Enhanced by a superior optical lens with a large F1.5 aperture and HDR/WDR technology, it delivers clear footage even in low-light conditions.

The device includes Wi-Fi connectivity and smart app control, allowing for easy video viewing, editing, and sharing through the REDTIGER app on both iOS and Android platforms. The built-in GPS also tracks driving routes, speed, and location. Other notable features include loop recording, a G sensor for collision detection, and a 24-hour parking monitor, all designed to offer peace of mind during every journey.

