The Redmi 12 5G is the first phone with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

TL;DR The Redmi 12 5G marks the global debut of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, with better 5G support than its predecessor SoCs.

Xiaomi will also rebrand the phone under the Redmi Note 12R and POCO M6 Pro 5G brandings for different regions.

There are a few different ways to make a good budget phone. OEMs can take a variety of decisions that can influence the spec combination and consequentially change the ever-delicate price. With the proliferation of 5G in global markets, it is now important for even budget devices to come with good 5G support out of the box. Xiaomi is hoping to ensure your next phone is a good 5G phone with the launch of the Redmi 12 5G in India, marking the global debut of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

The Redmi 12 5G is launching in India first, but you can expect to see the same phone under the Redmi Note 12R and POCO M6 Pro 5G brandings with minor cosmetic changes.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is the headlining feature here, bringing modest improvements from the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 695 SoC. The big change is the shift over to Samsung’s 4nm process from TSMC’s 6nm process. You can expect a minor change in efficiency, but otherwise the SoC is largely the same.

What is different is the fact that it has better 5G support than its predecessors, and it helps power devices at a cheaper price tag. This gives OEMs like Xiaomi the freedom to price the device lower while providing a better value-set of features than preceding SoCs.

Other specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G include options of 4GB/6GB/8GB of LPDDR4X memory, 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and microSD card expandability up to 1TB through a hybrid SIM slot. This is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W, and the company also includes a 22.5W charger in the box.

On the front, the Redmi 12 5G has a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front, and glass on the back too, helping the device with some premium in-hand feel. There is USB-C for charging, an IR blaster, an IP53 rating, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone launches with Android 13 with MIUI 14.

For cameras, you get a 50MP f/1.8 primary rear camera, a 2MP rear depth sensor, and an 8MP f/2.0 front camera.

Redmi 12 5G pricing and availability The Redmi 12 5G is priced in India at Rs. 11,999 (~$145) for 4GB+128GB, Rs. 13,499 (~$165) for 6GB+128GB, and Rs. 15,499 (~$188) for 8GB+256GB. The phone goes on sale in India from August 4 across online and offline channels. The phone comes in Jade Black, Pastel Blue, and Moonstone Silver colors.

