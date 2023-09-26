Reddit officially announces Contributor Program: Get paid for your shitposts

TL;DR Reddit has officially announced the Reddit Contributor Program.

Eligible users can convert their earned Reddit gold into real-world money.

The details are in line with our original report from two months ago.

Reddit still has a lot of work to do to get its official app recommended as one of the best apps around, even though it did entirely kill off third-party Reddit apps. However, the anonymous network of communities does want people to keep using its platform. We’ve previously reported on how Reddit was working on a Contributor program, and we’re happy to report that the company has now formally launched the same, confirming our findings.

The Reddit Contributor Program is now live, finally giving some value to your fake internet points. As previously disclosed by us, Reddit users with high activity can apply to the program to see if they are eligible. Other Redditors will reward posts, comments, and contributions with gold and karma. If you earn enough karma and gold, you can convert the gold into real-world money.

There are two tiers in the Contributor Program: Contributor: Earns between 100-4,999 karma in a 12-month period. Standard payout rate of $0.9 per 1 gold.

Top Contributor: Earns over 5,000 karma in a 12-month period. Enhanced payout rate of $1 per 1 gold.

Your payout is a function of multiplying your payout rate by the number of eligible gold in the last 12 months.

The fine print says that your karma calculation under this program begins from the day you first received gold and not from when you first received karma. Payout calculations happen at the end of the month, and you will get the payout within 30 days.

If your monthly gold is below 10, your gold balance will roll over until you reach the minimum payout threshold of 10 gold.

How to check if you qualify for Reddit’s Contributor program To be eligible, you must be over 18 years of age and live in the US. You need to provide verification information through Persona or Stripe. Further, you can only earn money from Safe for Work contributions. To qualify, you must also have earned at least 100 karma and ten gold over the past 12 months.

On the official Reddit mobile app: Tap on your avatar in the top right corner and open the side drawer.

Click on Contributor Program.

Eligible users will see the “Get Verified to Start Earning” button.

Click on it to begin earning.

Are you eligible for the Reddit Contributor Program? Is the monetization in line with your expectations? Let us know in the comments below!

