You should recycle your old electronics, and now Best Buy is making it easy

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Best Buy allows you to recycle electronics responsibly.

Today, the company is launching a mail-in program.

The cheapest method continues to be to go to a physical store, but this is a nice alternative.

Since 2009, Best Buy has offered an electronics recycling program. Within certain limits, you can bring old electronics to most Best Buy locations and drop them in a bin. The company will then responsibly dispose of those electronics free of charge.

Today, the company announced a new option that prioritizes customer convenience. Now, you can recycle electronics without leaving home using Best Buy’s new mail-in option.

Unfortunately, this new method does cost you some money. However, the convenience of not needing to go to a store might be a good trade-off for those folks who don’t want to (or can’t) go to a physical location.

How to recycle electronics at Best Buy The process is simple. You buy either a small box with a six-pound limit for $23 or a medium box with a 15-pound limit for $30. As long as you stay under the stated weight limit, you can stuff either box to the brim with any manner of gizmos (with a few limits, obviously).

The empty box arrives at your home with tape, a pre-paid UPS label, and instructions. Once you’ve packed up your old gear, you can either drop it off at a UPS Store or designated drop point or arrange for UPS to pick it up from your house.

If you’ve got an item that won’t fit into a box or simply too much gear to fit in one shipment, Best Buy also offers a home-pickup service called Haul Away. For $200, a truck will come to you and grab whatever you’ve got, including up to two large items (think projection TVs and appliances).

Also, keep in mind that Best Buy sometimes offers discount rewards for folks who recycle electronics. Right now, you can save 10% on select WD or SanDisk drives if you recycle an old HDD or SSD.

Remember: don’t throw any of your old electronics into the trash! They could do serious environmental harm there. Use the various methods Best Buy offers to do your part and keep our planet healthy and safe.

