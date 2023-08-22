This phone will let you easily adjust the CPU clock speed, no root needed

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The upcoming Realme GT5 phone will let users adjust CPU clock speeds via a control panel.

This could be the first time a smartphone brand lets users directly adjust CPU speeds out-of-the-box.

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching the Realme GT5 smartphone soon, and it’s looking like a competitively priced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 handset. However, it turns out that the phone will offer a feature we haven’t officially seen on other devices yet.

The Chinese brand confirmed on Weibo that the Realme GT5 will offer a “geek performance panel,” according to a machine translation. This menu panel will allow you to adjust the clock speed of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.

Screenshots of the feature shared by leaker Digital Chat Station (seen above) suggest that the clock speeds of the big, medium, and little CPU cores can all be independently adjusted. We hope these settings can be applied on a per-app basis, ramping up clock speeds for demanding titles and reducing speeds for 2D games and other lightweight apps. We also hope Realme offers the ability to return to default settings in case users stray too far in either direction.

In any event, this might be the first time we see a phone that lets you directly adjust the CPU clock speed out-of-the-box. This feature usually requires root access and third-party apps.

Otherwise, the Realme GT5 will also offer up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, joining a growing list of devices topping out at 24GB/1TB. The phone is scheduled to launch in China on August 28, but there’s no word on a global release just yet.

Comments