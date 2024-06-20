realme GT 6 launches with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and brightest smartphone display ever

TL;DR The realme GT 6 launched today.

It has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and the brightest display ever on a commercial phone.

A massive 5,500mAh battery and 120W wired charging are other highlights.

When it comes to budget-friendly Android phones in Europe and other parts of the world, realme is usually a part of the conversation. At the end of May, the company launched the realme GT 6T, the first phone to hit Indian stores with the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset. Interestingly, the company launched that phone before fully revealing the GT 6, on which it is based. Today, though, the company finally took the wraps off the new flagship realme GT 6!

As one would expect, the GT 6 looks a lot like the GT 6T, right down to the two color choices of Fluid Silver and Razor Green. The dual-tone mirrored back also ports over, with most of the phone having a frosted look, but the area surrounding the rear camera module retains the polished look you would expect from a mirror. While this looks cool, it’s also functional: using the mirrored back, you can easily line up a selfie using the rear camera lens, giving you much better results than the tiny front-facing camera.

One of the most notable aspects of the phone, though, is its processor. Inside the realme GT 6 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, making it one of the first commercial smartphones to land with this chipset (the Xiaomi 14 Civi is another). It’s essentially a slightly weaker version of the mainline Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Since it’s not as powerful, it’s also not as expensive, allowing the phone to stay a bit cheaper than you would expect for the features it offers.

Elsewhere, the phone has the brightest display of any commercial smartphone, hitting a stunning 6,000 nits. Of course, you’ll never see that in day-to-day usage, with the usual peak being a much more reasonable 1,600 nits. If you wanted to, though, you could turn on the Peak Brightness Test in Android’s Developer Options and watch as the phone hits a blinding 6,000 nits.

For cameras, you have a 50MP primary lens flanked by an 8MP ultrawide and a 50MP telephoto. The front-facing selfie camera is a 32MP shooter, housed in a centered display cutout.

Rounding out the phone’s specs, you’ll find 120W wired charging, a 5,500mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6 support, Android 14 skinned over with realme UI 5.0, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Unfortunately, you won’t get wireless charging.

realme GT 6: Price and availability The realme GT 6 will be available in Europe and India. The starting price for the model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage is €600 (~$645)/Rs. 40,999, while the 12GB/256GB variant costs €700 (~$750)/Rs. 42,999, and the 16GB/512GB variant costs €800 (~$858)/Rs. 44,999.

The phone is available to preorder immediately in Europe and India from Realme’s website and other retail channels.

