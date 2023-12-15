Voting has closed for the Reader's Choice Award 2023!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Voting for the Reader’s Choice Award for the best smartphone of 2023 has now closed.

The two phones in the final round were the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro.

The results appear to be tight; we’ll tally everything and announce the winner this weekend.

That’s a wrap, folks! Voting for the Reader’s Choice Award for the best phone of 2023 has now closed. Thank you one and all for your votes, comments, and passion for this event!

With voting ended, now it’s time to tally everything together. As a reminder, votes came in from six different sources: Android Authority itself, along with our X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook accounts. It will take us a bit to compile all this info and figure out which phone is the winner! Look for our announcement post to land this weekend.

Here’s a quick recap of what happened: Monday, December 11: Voting opened with a whopping 32 phones in the running.

Voting opened with a whopping 32 phones in the running. Tuesday, December 12: Those 32 phones were whittled down to the final four, which included the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and Pixel 8.

Those 32 phones were whittled down to the final four, which included the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and Pixel 8. Wednesday, December 13: The final four slimmed down to the final two with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro. While you wait for the tally, why not jump into the comments here and let us know which phone you think should take the win, even if it’s not one that made it into the final four. Is there an underdog device you wish got more love? Why? Feel free to get the conversation going, and we’ll be back this weekend with the winner!

Comments