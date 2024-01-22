The Razr Plus 2023 plunges $450 in limited-time deal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) brought some fresh competition to the foldable market when it launched last year, even giving the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 a run for its money. We’ve seen some nice deals on the device in recent months, but nothing that compares to this Woot offer. The Android phone just dropped to a new low price of $549.99 on the Amazon-owned site. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) for $549.99 ($450 off)

This massive 45% price drop far outstrips the previous lowest price we’ve tracked on the high-end flip phone, which suggests the offer might not be around for long. It’s due to run for three more days, but that’s only if it isn’t sold out first, which seems the more likely bet.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Motorola Razr Plus (2023) The sharpest Razr to date. Lightweight, ultra-sleek, and infinitely flexible, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) flips open to reveal a gorgeous display that looks seamless, feels smooth, and shines bright. Also featuring the largest cover screen on a foldable phone of this form factor, the Razr Plus is offering serious competition to its foldable rivals. See price at Woot! Save $450.00

The Motorola Razr Plus features a large 6.9-inch internal display with a 165Hz refresh rate, complemented by a class-leading 3.6-inch cover display. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it also boasts a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens, alongside a 32MP selfie camera. Its 3,800mAh battery supports 30W wired charging. Scoring four out of five stars in our comprehensive review is no mean feat.

A nice perk of Woot deals like this is that Amazon Prime members can score free shipping when they buy. If you’re not yet a member and want to take advantage of this extra perk, you could always sign up for the free 30-day trial and cancel before your first payment is due in a month.

With any luck, you still have time to catch this Razr Plus deal. The widget above takes you to it.

