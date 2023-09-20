Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Commute in style with this tempting Razor C45 electric scooter deal
Electric scooters are in vogue, and for good reason. If you need to get around at a pace and don’t have the ability or inclination to cycle, e-scooters offer you a smooth ride. The Razor C45 scooter is an affordable option for first-time buyers, especially at this all-time low deal price of $499.99.
The Amazon Exclusive product has regularly sold for more than $600, and this price drop is the first time we’ve tracked it below the $580 mark since it hit the market earlier in 2023. Considering many e-scooters would set you back at least four figures, it’s an offer not to be missed.
The Razor C45 is equally effective for modern commuting and urban exploration. It’s equipped with a 12.5-inch front pneumatic tire and a 10-inch rear abrasion-resistant, airless tire, ensuring a smooth ride even on uneven terrains. Its powerful 450-watt brushless hub-driven motor allows it to reach top speeds of up to 19.9 mph, and with a 46.8V lithium-ion battery, riders can travel up to 23 miles on a single charge. For added convenience, the C45 can be connected to the Razor E Rides app via Bluetooth, allowing users to customize their ride settings, from speed modes to cruise control. It also features an LED headlight, brake-activated taillight, and a foldable frame with a quick-release latch design, making it both functional and portable.
