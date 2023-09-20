Commute in style with this tempting Razor C45 electric scooter deal

Electric scooters are in vogue, and for good reason. If you need to get around at a pace and don’t have the ability or inclination to cycle, e-scooters offer you a smooth ride. The Razor C45 scooter is an affordable option for first-time buyers, especially at this all-time low deal price of $499.99. Razor C45 electric scooter for $499.99 ($150 off)

The Amazon Exclusive product has regularly sold for more than $600, and this price drop is the first time we’ve tracked it below the $580 mark since it hit the market earlier in 2023. Considering many e-scooters would set you back at least four figures, it’s an offer not to be missed.

Razor C45 Electric Scooter Razor C45 Electric Scooter Powered by a 450W rear-wheel motor, this adult electric scooter boasts speeds up to 19.9 mph and offers a 23-mile range on a single charge. It can be paired with the Razor E Rides app via Bluetooth for customizable settings, including speed modes and cruise control. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

The Razor C45 is equally effective for modern commuting and urban exploration. It’s equipped with a 12.5-inch front pneumatic tire and a 10-inch rear abrasion-resistant, airless tire, ensuring a smooth ride even on uneven terrains. Its powerful 450-watt brushless hub-driven motor allows it to reach top speeds of up to 19.9 mph, and with a 46.8V lithium-ion battery, riders can travel up to 23 miles on a single charge. For added convenience, the C45 can be connected to the Razor E Rides app via Bluetooth, allowing users to customize their ride settings, from speed modes to cruise control. It also features an LED headlight, brake-activated taillight, and a foldable frame with a quick-release latch design, making it both functional and portable.

