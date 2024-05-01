Biggest deal yet drops the Razer Edge handheld to just $249.99

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Razer Edge is pretty unique in the handheld market, more akin to an Android tablet with a Kishi controller than a console. If you’ve got a commute to fill or a gamer gift to get, you won’t want to miss this Amazon deal on the device, which drops the price to just $249.99 for the first time ever. Razer Edge for $249.99 ($150 off)

The Razer Edge is powered by the Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 chipset, featuring a 3GHz Kryo CPU designed for long gaming sessions at high framerates. It boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing sharp, fluid visuals superior to many handhelds and smartphones. Enhanced by Razer HyperSense haptics, the included Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller delivers console-class control with features like microswitch buttons, analog triggers, and programmable macros.

The Edge doesn’t limit you to a single gaming ecosystem. It’s compatible with Android, PC, Xbox, and cloud gaming, letting you enjoy a wide range of games from various platforms. The lightweight design makes it easy to slip into your pocket wherever you go, and the Razer Nexus app makes it easy to manage games, capture gameplay, and even livestream directly from the device.

It could be weeks or months until we see such a great price on the Razer Edge again. Hit the widget above to catch the deal.

