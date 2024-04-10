First real discount on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 2023

Despite being on the market for almost 12 months, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) gaming headset has barely deviated from its retail price. That’s changed today, with a 15% price drop giving you the chance to pick up the wireless headphones for a sale price of $171. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset 2023 Edition for $170.99 ($29 off)

This deal is on the 2023 upgrade of the iconic headphones, and you can also save money on the original model. The 2020 BlackShark V2 Pro is down to $129.99 ($50 off) on Amazon.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) Comfortable and versatile gaming headset The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) are an update to the 2020 model of these gaming headsets. They are a comfortable, over-ear design with removable boom mic and big battery life. See price at Amazon Save $29.00

The 2023 model maintains its predecessor’s sleek design, offering comfort with its over-ear memory foam padding, yet improves on essentials like microphone quality and battery life, now peaking at 55 hours. This model introduces Bluetooth support while phasing out the analog option, a move that broadens device compatibility. USB-C charging is included in the same vein. The mic, now detachable and with better positioning, ensures clear voice pickup, which is equally crucial for gaming and conference calls. Mic control is streamlined via a side-mounted volume knob and buttons for power and muting.

Although lacking active noise cancelation, the BlackShark V2 Pro offers decent noise isolation. The compatibility with Razer Synapse software on Windows also enables customization through THX Spatial Audio and various EQ presets, tailoring the sound for games, music, or movies.

Your gaming binges deserve the best audio, so hit the widget above if you’re ready to treat yourself.

