Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses’ new update triples recording time limit

TL;DR The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses now allow video recording for up to three minutes.

The latest update includes support for Amazon Music and Calm.

These features can only be accessed by iOS users; Android support is expected soon.

A number of companies, from Amazon to Google, offer smart glasses or have them in the works. But the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are still one of the top options in this competitive market.

Meta’s glasses were already impressive, thanks to the 12MP camera (a pretty major upgrade from the 5MP sensors in the last-gen model), the open-ear speakers, and the touchpad, but they’re about to get better. As reported by Digital Trends, these glasses just got another update with software version 6.0, which is currently rolling out to users.

The update lets users record videos up to three minutes long. Earlier software versions limited video recording to one minute, so the longer time limit is a welcome improvement. If you’ve enabled auto-updates on your device, you may already have access to this feature. If not, manually updating to v 6.0 should let you use this feature.

Another change you’re likely to see after you update the software on the Ray-Ban Meta is support for the Amazon Music app. With this update, you can tap and hold the stem of the glasses to start playing your favorite tracks from the app. Alternatively, for added convenience, you can even just use voice commands to select or play songs hands-free. The new update also extends support for the Calm app, so you can now do your daily meditation even when you’re on the go via these smart glasses.

While these are significant improvements, it appears to be a limited rollout, given that these features are currently only available on the iOS app. Android users might have to wait just a little longer to access these new capabilities.

