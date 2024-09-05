Ray-Ban Meta now lets you upload stories to more social media sites without using your hands

TL;DR Software version 8.0 is now available to download and install on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

The update allows users to share Facebook stories in a hands-free manner.

Users can pick between uploading a fresh photo or sharing the last one they’ve already taken with their glasses.

As the first Ray-Ban Meta anniversary approaches, the company continues to beef up its smart glasses with new features. Software version 8.0 is now rolling out to users, expanding hands-free story-sharing support to Facebook. Once exclusive to Instagram, the feature works via voice commands made in English.

According to a Reddit post, software version 8.0 is now available to download and install on the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The official change log states that English-speaking users can now upload stories to Facebook using just their voice.

For now, the feature supports two main commands: “Hey Meta, share a photo to my Facebook Story” and “Hey Meta, share my last photo to Facebook.” The former snaps a photo using the Ray-Ban Meta on the spot and uploads it directly to Facebook, while the latter shares the last picture you’ve already taken with your glasses.

Ray-Ban Meta first brought hands-free story sharing to Instagram back in May. By adopting Facebook now, more users can conveniently post to Meta’s various social media sites. It’s worth noting, though, that Meta allows certain users to automatically cross-post stories between Facebook, Instagram, and, in some cases, WhatsApp. So, based on your sharing preferences, posting a story to one platform may automatically share it on the rest.

To enable hands-free story posting, you’ll need to update your Ray-Ban Meta glasses to the latest version. Then, you’ll have to head to the Meta View app and go to the Settings section, followed by Communication. There, you can pair your Facebook and/or Instagram accounts to enable the hands-free sharing feature.

