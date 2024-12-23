Qi2 wireless charging confusion resolved: No magnets, no logo

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Recent online discussions have questioned whether the Qi2 wireless charging logo requires the device to contain magnets.

The debate arose after an outdated Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) document caused some confusion.

It has now been clarified that devices must have a Magnetic Power Profile to be Qi2-certified.

There’s recently been some confusion around Qi2 wireless charging. The debate was about whether a product could feature the official Qi2 logo without supporting the Magnetic Power Profile — one of the key upgrades introduced in the latest wireless charging standard. We can now dismiss any doubt and confirm that the Qi2 logo means there are magnets in the device.

There are various aspects of how the confusion arose, but Android Authority contributor Mishaal Rahman clarified the situation succinctly in a mea culpa post on X (formerly Twitter). He acknowledged that earlier reports, including his own, suggested that products could bear the Qi2 logo even if they didn’t support magnetic charging. These claims were based on an outdated document from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which has since been removed.

In correcting his earlier statements, Rahman emphasized that the WPC’s up-to-date guidelines have remained clear on the matter: While products can comply with the Qi2 specs without supporting magnetic charging, the Qi2 logo can only be used on packaging or marketing materials if the product supports the Magnetic Power Profile.

The Magnetic Power Profile is a key feature of Qi2.

It’s important to clarify what the Qi2 logo means for buyers, especially as we may see it more in 2025. The Magnetic Power Profile is a key feature of Qi2 because it ensures alignment between charging devices and coils, leading to more efficient charging with less heat. Without the magnets built into the device, you’re not getting the full Qi2 experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is due to be unveiled early next year, and rumors suggest that the handsets won’t be Qi2 compatible for this reason. We expect them to have upgraded wireless charging and effectively work to Qi2 standards when paired with a Magnet Case, but the lack of magnets within the devices will mean no Qi2 logo.

iPhones with MagSafe are the standard bearer for Qi2 wireless charging, with the HMD Skyline being the only Android device to meet the full certification requirements so far.

