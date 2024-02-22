Sony could give the PSVR 2 PC compatibility later this year

The PSVR 2 is a great VR headset for the PS5 , but the impressiveness of the technology has been somewhat hampered by the arguably lacking library of games. Sony’s latest announcement, however, could help fix this problem and bring new life to the company’s VR platform.

In a blog post , Sony announced a variety of games that will be coming to the PSVR 2. While it is exciting to see more games for owners to play, the more interesting announcement was sandwiched somewhere in between.

Right before listing off the new games, Sony says it is working on bringing PC support to the PSVR 2 this year. As the company states:

Also, we’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.

This would be a boon for the headset as it would immediately greatly expand the number of games that can be played with the PSVR 2.