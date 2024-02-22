Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Sony could give the PSVR 2 PC compatibility later this year
- Sony announced it is testing PC compatibility on the PSVR 2.
- The company says it hopes to add PC support in 2024.
- The addition of PC compatibility would allow owners to play a greater variety of VR games.
The PSVR 2 is a great VR headset for the PS5, but the impressiveness of the technology has been somewhat hampered by the arguably lacking library of games. Sony’s latest announcement, however, could help fix this problem and bring new life to the company’s VR platform.
In a blog post, Sony announced a variety of games that will be coming to the PSVR 2. While it is exciting to see more games for owners to play, the more interesting announcement was sandwiched somewhere in between.
Right before listing off the new games, Sony says it is working on bringing PC support to the PSVR 2 this year. As the company states:
Also, we’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.
This would be a boon for the headset as it would immediately greatly expand the number of games that can be played with the PSVR 2.
As for the games announced in the blog, there are six mentioned that are out now or coming later this year. This includes:
- The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood (out now)
- Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate (June 27)
- Little Cities: Bigger! (March 12)
- Zombie Army VR (2024)
- Arizona Sunshine 2 free update (out now)
- Soul Covenant (2024)
Hopefully, after Sony implements PC support, it will fix a few other concerns, like adding support for watching YouTube VR videos. There are also a number of games many fans still hope will eventually be ported over to the PSVR 2, including Astro Bot Rescue Mission.