Did you know YouTube let you play games? Well, they're going away soon

YouTube announced Playables late last year, as it tested the ability for users to play simple games on the video streaming platform. Now, it turns out that Playables are leaving the service in a few days.

This date isn’t new, though, as the March 28 date was listed last year too. So it seems less like a case of Playables being killed off due to low popularity/engagement and more like the scheduled end of an experiment. We’ve nevertheless asked YouTube whether Playables are being killed off or if this is a prelude to a full-scale return down the line. We’ll update the article if/when the company gets back to us.