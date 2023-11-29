PSA: You should update Chrome on your PC and phone due to this serious flaw

TL;DR Google has released an important update for the Chrome web browser.

This update patches a zero-day vulnerability that could be used to hack users.

The update is available on PCs and smartphones.

Google Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser, and the Mountain View company has been hard at work to patch vulnerabilities in 2023. Now, the company has released a must-download update that includes a patch for a zero-day flaw.

The search giant confirmed the release of Chrome version 119.0.6045.199 for Mac and Linux, and version 119.0.6045.200 for Windows (h/t: Bleeping Computer). We’ve also since confirmed that the update is also available as version 119.0.6045.193 for Android. These releases fix a zero-day vulnerability designated CVE-2023-6345. This vulnerability relates to an “integer overflow” issue in the open-source Skia graphics library.

“Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2023-6345 exists in the wild,” the company also noted on the Chrome release blog.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” Google explained. “We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

Either way, you should update Chrome on your computer and phone right away, as these zero-day flaws are often exploited by state-backed actors to hack into devices. Chrome is usually updated automatically upon rebooting the app, but you can also check for updates on your PC via the ellipsis menu and then clicking help > About Google Chrome. Android users can check for updates via the Play Store.

Comments