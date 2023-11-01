First real photos of PS5 Slim confirm disc drive needs internet connection

@phantompainss/The Verge https://www.theverge.com/2023/10/31/23941001/ps5-slim-original-sony-playstation-images

TL;DR First real-world images of the PS5 Slim have leaked.

They show the console standing beside the bigger PlayStation 5.

The images also confirm the internet connectivity requirement for the detachable disc drive.

The first real photos of the PlayStation 5 Slim leaked through an X (formerly Twitter) account just hours ago. However, they were quickly removed by the leaker, possibly because of a copyright strike by Sony. Nevertheless, folks at The Verge were quick to capture and save the leaked PS5 Slim photos that show the console standing next to the chunkier PlayStation 5.

The new console will go on sale later this month and look just slightly thinner and smaller than the original PS5. According to The Verge, which had a chance to view the images before they were taken down, the back of the PS5 Slim retains the same ports as its bigger counterpart. That means you’ll get an HDMI port, two USB ports, and an ethernet port.

The new detachable disc drive of the PS5 Slim is also in full view in the images. The leak apparently also included a setup screen that confirms previous rumors about the drive requiring an internet connection to function.

@phantompainss/The Verge https://www.theverge.com/2023/10/31/23941001/ps5-slim-original-sony-playstation-images

“Can’t use your disc drive. You need to connect your PS5 to the network to register your disc drive to your PS5,” read the prompt on the setup screen.

Per previous rumors, you might only need to pair the detachable disc drive to the PS5 Slim once. However, there are concerns about what will happen if Sony ever closes down the authentication serves for the PS5 and the drive in the future.

The PS5 Slim comes in at $499.99 and also has a digital version that costs $449.99.

Comments