PS5 Slim launch date revealed in new leak

Sony Entertainment

TL;DR The new version of the PS5 has had its release date leaked.

According to the leak, the slimmer version of the console will come out on November 10, 2023.

The Spider-Man 2 bundle with the new PS5 will launch on November 8, 2023.

Last week, Sony unveiled the new version of the PlayStation 5. Colloquially called the PS5 Slim — not the official name — the new model is slightly smaller and thinner than the original. A new leak now tells us when we can expect the new design to arrive.

In its earlier blog post, Sony stated the new PS5 will roll out in November after inventory of the current model runs out. According to dataminer bilbil-kun, both the disc and digital version of the PS5 Slim will be released in the US on November 10, 2023. However, the PS5 Slim with Spider-Man 2 bundle will come out two days earlier on November 8.

Sony states that the technology in the new model is the same as in the current model. However, it comes in a smaller package with a 1TB SSD and an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, if you buy the digital version. It’s said to have been reduced in volume by 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the current models.

The disc PS5 Slim will sell for the same $500 price as the original, but the digital version will be more expensive at $450. If you get the digital version, you can buy a disc drive separately for $80.

It’s unknown when exactly the PS5 Slim will launch in other countries. Sony says that the global launch will happen in the months to follow.

