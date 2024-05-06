PlayStation 5 Pro GPU details surface, promising major performance leap

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

With Sony’s mid-cycle refresh of the PlayStation 5 seemingly around the corner, leaks detailing the console’s enhanced hardware capabilities continue to emerge. The latest leak sheds some info on the new GPU that will drive the PS5 Pro, promising performance boosts and advanced features for demanding gamers.

The folks over at Digital Foundry have uncovered information indicating the PS5 Pro’s GPU will boast a base clock speed of 2.18GHz, with boost speeds of up to 2.35GHz for maximum performance. Additionally, crucial cache components — the L1 and L0 caches — have been doubled in size to streamline demanding processes like ray tracing, which should further enhance visual fidelity in supported games.

According to data reportedly sourced from Sony’s developer portal, the PS5 Pro will feature 30 Work Group Processors (WGP), significantly more than the standard console. This results in a theoretical maximum performance of 33.5 teraflops, considerably surpassing the original PS5’s 10.23 teraflops.

However, Sony’s documents suggest that real-world game performance will likely see a 45% boost rather than a direct reflection of the ~200% teraflop increase. This should still result in smoother visual experiences and the potential for higher resolutions or frame rates.

Beyond raw power, Sony is integrating cutting-edge technologies from DirectX 12 Ultimate into the PS5 Pro’s GPU. Features like variable-rate shading, which dynamically adjusts rendering detail in different areas of the screen, and hybrid MSAA, an advanced anti-aliasing method, will allow developers to enhance visuals further while maintaining smooth performance.

Further known hardware specifications for the PS5 Pro include boosted memory at 18,000 MT/s, as well as Sony’s unique upscaling and anti-aliasing solution, PSSR.

It’s speculated that the PlayStation 5 Pro will hit shelves in late 2024, likely in time for the holiday season.

