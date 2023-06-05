Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This PS5 deal scores you God of War Ragnarök for free
While it may be easier to get your hands on the PlayStation 5 now than it was during the pandemic, discounts on the console are still exceedingly rare. But this PS5 deal lets you get a brand-new console and God of War Ragnarök for just $499 ($61 off).
For context, that’s the retail price of the console alone, but you also get a top-of-the-line title thrown in for free. We’ve seen this bundle on offer a couple of times since the turn of the year, but this is easily the best price to date that we’ve tracked.
You’re not getting just any old game to start off your PlayStation 5 journey. God of War Ragnarök is the sequel to the 2018 hit and continues the story of Kratos and his son Atreus as they journey to prevent the end of the world. The game is set in the Norse realm of Midgard, and it features a variety of new enemies, weapons, and abilities for Kratos and Atreus to use. The epic action-adventure title, with combo-based combat, puzzle-solving elements, and role-playing features, will keep you locked to your screen for many hours.
