This PS5 deal scores you God of War Ragnarök for free

Sarah Chaney / Android Authority

While it may be easier to get your hands on the PlayStation 5 now than it was during the pandemic, discounts on the console are still exceedingly rare. But this PS5 deal lets you get a brand-new console and God of War Ragnarök for just $499 ($61 off).

For context, that’s the retail price of the console alone, but you also get a top-of-the-line title thrown in for free. We’ve seen this bundle on offer a couple of times since the turn of the year, but this is easily the best price to date that we’ve tracked.

PlayStation 5 – God of War Ragnarok Bundle PlayStation 5 – God of War Ragnarok Bundle Enjoy the hottest games with this powerful console Sony brought a lot to the table with its next-gen console. Unless you're dying to play one of the PS5 exclusives or you can't wait to experience the enhanced graphics and smoother gameplay, existing PS4 owners may want to wait for discounts. However, if you've never owned a PlayStation console, now is a fantastic time to press start. See price at Amazon Save $60.99 God of War bundle

You’re not getting just any old game to start off your PlayStation 5 journey. God of War Ragnarök is the sequel to the 2018 hit and continues the story of Kratos and his son Atreus as they journey to prevent the end of the world. The game is set in the Norse realm of Midgard, and it features a variety of new enemies, weapons, and abilities for Kratos and Atreus to use. The epic action-adventure title, with combo-based combat, puzzle-solving elements, and role-playing features, will keep you locked to your screen for many hours.

This PS5 deal is undoubtedly going to be popular, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

