This concept laptop has Nintendo Switch-style detachable controllers

TL;DR Acer just announced a new concept gaming laptop called Project DualPlay.

The device has a detachable wireless controller built into the frame, which can split into two joysticks.

It also features pop-out speakers and 360-degree dynamic RGB lighting.

Laptop gamers who favor console control will be interested in Acer’s new concept laptop, named Project DualPlay. It has a range of novel features, the most prominent of which is a detachable wireless controller.

Just announced at the next@acer global press conference in Berlin, this Predator-style laptop is designed to cater to multiple modes of gaming. The innovative design includes a large touchpad that can be quickly released from its electromagnetic lock to become a Nintendo Switch-style wireless gamepad. This controller can even be split into two joysticks, enabling a second player to join in for head-to-head matches in games like Street Fighter 6.

The device also includes dual 5W pop-out speakers that emerge automatically when the controller is detached, providing high-fidelity audio for your gaming needs.

On the aesthetic front, the Project DualPlay laptop is equipped with 360-degree dynamic RGB lighting, which wraps around the keyboard, screen bezels, and trackpad area. This lighting setup, combined with an infinity mirror lighting bar at the back and illuminated joysticks, creates a visual setup worthy of a top-tier battle station.

As it’s still in the concept stage, we know little else about Acer’s Project DualPlay, including key specs, pricing, and when it will be available. Whether it even becomes a reality remains to be seen, but it certainly sparks the imagination about what the next generation of gaming laptops could look like.

