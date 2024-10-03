Uh oh: More ads are coming to Prime Video

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon has confirmed that it will be increasing the number of ads on Prime Video in 2025.

The company first introduced an ad-supported plan in early 2024, replacing the standard ad-free plan.

Amazon turned its cheapest Prime Video tier into an ad-supported streaming plan earlier this year, forcing users to pay an extra $3 a month if they wanted an ad-free experience once again. Now, the company has revealed that even more ads are coming.

Kelly Day, Amazon’s vice-president for Prime Video International, told the Financial Times that the streaming platform would increase the number of ad slots for brands in 2025. The executive specifically noted that Amazon’s advertising “load” would “ramp up a little bit more into 2025.”

The company also confirmed some new ad formats for Prime Video, which will allow viewers to add an item to their cart or learn more about a brand via the TV remote or by scanning on their smartphone. So don’t be surprised to see these formats when Amazon increases the number of ads next year.

Day also claimed that the amount of people who left Prime Video after the introduction of ads has been “much, much less than we anticipated.” The executive refused to reveal how many users decided to pay extra for the ad-free tier but claimed it was below the 20% figure mentioned by some analysts.

In any event, Amazon is far from the only streaming service offering an ad-supported tier in 2024. The company joined Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, Peacock, and more in offering these plans.

