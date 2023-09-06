EV automaker is going to make a smartphone

Polestar

TL;DR Swedish EV automaker Polestar plans to launch a smartphone.

The smartphone will launch alongside its upcoming Polestar 4 SUV.

It will be a joint venture with Chinese smartphone maker Xingji Meizu.

In a world where brands constantly have to find ways to get a step ahead of their competitors, sometimes it pays to think outside of the box. For example, OnePlus did a crossover with Genshin Impact to help sell its OnePlus 11. Swedish EV maker Polestar, in particular, is taking this to heart by going outside of its lane to launch a new smartphone.

In 2024, Polestar, owned by China’s Geely Holdings, plans on rolling out its next electric SUV coupe — the Polestar 4. In addition to having plenty of technology and smart features on board, the vehicle will work seamlessly with a new smartphone the company will launch alongside it.

According to TechCrunch, the automaker has confirmed it’s working on a smartphone. The project is said to be a joint venture with Chinese smartphone maker Xingji Meizu. For a little backstory, Geely founder and chairman Eric Li owns Xingji Technology and acquired Meizu in 2022.

Polestar and Xingji Meizu will reportedly work together on a new user interface for Polestar EVs sold in China. However, the phone is being designed by the design team at Polestar and manufactured by Xingji Meizu.

The goal isn’t necessarily to gain market share but to enhance the seamless interaction between the car and phone. Essentially, the company just wants to make the car like a phone on wheels. However, CEO of Polestar Thomas Ingenlath told CNBC this smartphone will help Meizu push into the high-end device market for handsets. This means, that despite Xingji Meizu being known for mid-tier handsets, this device will be a premium smartphone.

While this is a surprising move for an automaker, it’s not unprecedented. Chinese car brand NIO beat Polestar to the punch, announcing last month that it planned to launch a smartphone in September.

Currently, it’s unknown what the company plans to name the phone. There are also no details on a launch date.

Comments