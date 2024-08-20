Pokemon TCG Pocket coming soon, up for registration now on Play Store

TL;DR Nintendo is bringing the Pokemon trading card experience to mobile with Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The new game will give you up to two free packs a day, though you can expect in-app purchases as well.

You can pre-register for the game now with its current launch date set for October 30.

Earlier this year Nintendo revealed it was working on a new Pokemon trading card game for mobile, dubbed Pokemon TCG Pocket. Now it seems the game is almost here for Android users.

If you’re at all confused by TCG Pocket, we don’t blame you. On the surface, the game looks a bit similar to Pokemon TCG Live. First released in 2016, Live lets you perform competitive battles, collect cool cards, build decks, and more.

So what’s different about this new one? For starters, this new title is a mobile only experience while Live was available for multiple platforms beyond just mobile. There are also some huge differences in the approach here.

While Live has huge competitive battles and a more “game-like” feel, the idea of TCG Pocket is to replicate the collecting physical card experience. This includes getting two free packs per day of new exclusive cards, as well as the option to buy virtual decks with actual cash. Instead of huge competitive battles, TCG Pocket has more casual card battles. This is more akin to the kinds you might have had with your friends back in high school if you’re as old and nerdy as I am at least.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now for pre-registration and looks to be launching on October 30 in 89 different countries. For those in New Zealand, you’ll actually be able to get in on the action sooner as this country will be the test ground for a soft launch sometime ahead of the official launch.

Unfortunately, Nintendo has yet to give us a firm date for the soft launch but we imagine it’s just right around the corner.

