Plex is rolling out user reviews so you can help friends find hidden gems

TL;DR Plex is introducing movie and show reviews.

Any account can review a movie, show, season, or episode and share it with friends and friends of friends.

The ability to share your reviews with anyone is coming in the future.

It’s not uncommon for friends to ask each other for movie and show recommendations. In an interesting move, Plex is introducing reviews so you can now share your opinions with others directly on the platform.

Today, the streaming media company announced it is rolling out movie and show reviews. Starting today, all Plex account holders will be able to review a movie, show, season, or episode. Reviews can be created on the web or from the mobile app and they’ll be visible from all clients.

To write a review, you’ll first need a verified email address. You’ll also need to enable the Sync Watch State and Ratings feature. The company also recommends taking a look at the community guidelines before you get started.

As reviews often reveal things that happen during the show or movie, it’s possible for them to have spoilers. To minimize the danger of being spoiled, Plex says that users can flag their reviews as containing spoilers. In addition, users will have the ability to filter what reviews they see on the details page with the following options: Plex users and critics

Plex users only

Critics only

No one This filter can be found by heading over to Settings > Account > Ratings and Reviews.

At the moment, reviews can only be shared with friends and friends of friends. However, the firm states that it is currently working on allowing reviews to be shared with anyone and will come in a future update.

If you’re interested in sharing your recommendations with anyone, Plex is inviting users to join the early access beta for Public Reviews. To join, you’ll need to fill out the Public Reviews Beta application. But you’ll have to sign up quick as there are limited available spots for the beta.

