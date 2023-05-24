PlayStation confirms it's working on a handheld, but not the one you hoped for

PlayStation

TL;DR PlayStation confirmed during that it’s working on a handheld device codenamed Project Q.

Project Q will allow users to stream the games on their PS5 via PS Remote Play.

The device is scheduled to launch later this year.

PlayStation has had some history with handheld devices over the years. There was the PlayStation Portable (PSP), PSP Go, and finally the PlayStation Vita. However, it has been a decade since its last attempt. But PlayStation is dipping its toe into the water again with Project Q.

A month ago, it was rumored that PlayStation was working on a new handheld device codenamed Project Q. Right before the end of PlayStation’s hour long showcase on Wednesday, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan officially confirmed the existence of Project Q.

If you were hoping that it would be a successor to the PS Vita, you’ll be disappointed. Instead, it is a streaming device that lets the user play the games stored on their PS5 via Remote Play and a Wi-Fi connection.

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/0nzemSWSCV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2023

“We are launching a dedicated device to let you stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi,” said Ryan. “Internally known as ‘Project Q,’ it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller.”

That 8-inch screen is an LCD display with a resolution of 1080p and frame rate of 60fps. The device is scheduled to arrive sometime later this year. Being a companion device, rather than a dedicated console like a Steam Deck, you’ll only be able to play the games stored and installed on your PS5.

There aren’t a whole lot of details out there yet about the device, so it’s hard to tell if this would provide any extra benefit over simply using Remote Play on your phone. However, it does tip Sony’s hand as to its recent push into cloud gaming, which it began hiring for 22 roles related to cloud gaming tech last month.

