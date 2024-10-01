PSN is back up and running after widespread outage (Updated)

October 1, 2024 (4:39 AM ET): The PlayStation Network is back up and running after an outage that lasted several hours. The PSN status page has been updated to reflect that all services are now up and running.

October 1, 2024 (12:33 AM ET): Attention players. If you’re facing issues with the PlayStation Network (PSN) right now, you’re not alone. PSN is down in what seems to be a widespread outage that started Monday evening. Reports are piling up on X (formerly Twitter) and Downdetector about the problem. Gamers are reporting that Sony’s online gaming platform is currently grappling with issues affecting sign-in, gaming, apps, downloads, purchases, and more.