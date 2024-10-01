Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
PSN is back up and running after widespread outage (Updated)
- The PlayStation Network is experiencing significant disruptions, affecting all consoles and preventing users from launching games or accessing online features.
- Players are encountering error codes indicating system software update failures, with online multiplayer and certain single-player games rendered unplayable.
- Sony managed to resolve the issue after several hours.
October 1, 2024 (4:39 AM ET): The PlayStation Network is back up and running after an outage that lasted several hours. The PSN status page has been updated to reflect that all services are now up and running.
October 1, 2024 (12:33 AM ET): Attention players. If you’re facing issues with the PlayStation Network (PSN) right now, you’re not alone. PSN is down in what seems to be a widespread outage that started Monday evening. Reports are piling up on X (formerly Twitter) and Downdetector about the problem. Gamers are reporting that Sony’s online gaming platform is currently grappling with issues affecting sign-in, gaming, apps, downloads, purchases, and more.
According to the PSN Service Status page, the outage is impacting everything from the PS Vita to the latest consoles, including the PS5. As of the latest official update at 9:21 PM ET, the outage is still ongoing. Sony has assured players that it’s working diligently to fix these issues but offers little insight into the cause or an estimated resolution time.
Many users are facing error codes, such as the “WS-116522-7” on the PS5 (h/t The Verge), indicating a failure in system software updates. This means that while offline single-player games may still function, anything requiring an online connection is rendered unplayable. So, if you were hoping to team up with friends or check out that new online title, you might have to wait.
When will the PSN outage end?
The community is left speculating about the cause of this disruption, especially after a previous bug affecting PS5 home screen artwork had just been resolved hours prior. Despite the frustrations, gamers are encouraged to remain patient as Sony investigates the matter.
As we await updates, it’s a good reminder that sometimes the best adventures are offline. Grab your favorite single-player game, and let’s hope for a speedy resolution.