Sony announces its currently testing cloud streaming PS5 games

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Sony is currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games.

The tests include games and trials from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and supported digital PS5 titles people own.

The feature will be available for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers when it launches.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus Premium subscription offers a variety of benefits, such as monthly games, game trials, and access to the Game Catalog. Now Sony is working on bringing a new perk to its highest-tiered plan.

On the PlayStation Blog, the company announced that it has started testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games. These games include titles from the PS Plus Game Catalog, game trials, and supported digital content that people own.

You wouldn’t be wrong if you thought the PS5 already does streaming. The PS5 supports streaming games to various devices through its Remote Play app. However, the difference here is that Remote Play requires the PS5 to download the game and be the host for streaming. This new feature would make it so you don’t have to download the game onto the PS5 or use the PS5 as a host.

“When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console,” says VP of Global Services Nick Maguire. “That means as a Premium member, it’ll be easier to jump into your favorite games without downloading them first onto your PS5 console.”

By the sounds of it, this won’t be a feature that trickles down to the other subscription tiers. “Our goal is to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of PlayStation Plus.”

This news comes on the heels of one of PlayStation’s more recent announcements — a handheld device called Project Q. As far as we know, Project Q relies on Remote Play to stream games. There was no mention if this PS Plus Premium feature would work on Project Q.

