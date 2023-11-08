Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
A PlayStation 5: Spider-Man 2 Bundle makes a great gift (to yourself)
The PlayStation 5: Spider-Man 2 Bundle might be the ideal gift for the gamer in your life, but don’t feel guilty if that’s you. After all, there are many long winter nights and family social events ahead to get through. This deal gives you an extra incentive, with the console-and-game bundle on sale for the first time at $60 off.
It’s rare to see big price drops on the latest generation of PlayStation console. While these bundle deals are a little more common, this highly anticipated title was only released a couple of weeks ago, so we’re unlikely to see a better discount on the bundle in 2023.
The stakes are higher than ever for Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the latest addition to the popular Spider-Man franchise. They face the ultimate test against the iconic villain Venom, as well as other formidable foes like Kraven the Hunter and the Lizard. Players can quickly switch between Parker and Morales as dual protagonists, each with their own unique storylines and skills. New abilities such as the Web Wings offer innovative new ways for players to traverse the New York skyline and should keep you immersed in your gaming well into the winter.
You don’t need any excuse to treat yourself this holiday period, but the chance to do so may not last long. Hit the widget above to check out the offer for yourself.