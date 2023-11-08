A PlayStation 5: Spider-Man 2 Bundle makes a great gift (to yourself)

The PlayStation 5: Spider-Man 2 Bundle might be the ideal gift for the gamer in your life, but don’t feel guilty if that’s you. After all, there are many long winter nights and family social events ahead to get through. This deal gives you an extra incentive, with the console-and-game bundle on sale for the first time at $60 off. PlayStation 5: Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $499.99 ($60 off)

It’s rare to see big price drops on the latest generation of PlayStation console. While these bundle deals are a little more common, this highly anticipated title was only released a couple of weeks ago, so we’re unlikely to see a better discount on the bundle in 2023.

PlayStation 5: Spider-Man 2 Bundle PlayStation 5: Spider-Man 2 Bundle Enjoy the hottest games with this powerful console Sony brought a lot to the table with its next-gen console. Unless you're dying to play one of the PS5 exclusives or you can't wait to experience the enhanced graphics and smoother gameplay, existing PS4 owners may want to wait for discounts. However, if you've never owned a PlayStation console, now is a fantastic time to press start. See price at Amazon Save $60.00

The stakes are higher than ever for Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the latest addition to the popular Spider-Man franchise. They face the ultimate test against the iconic villain Venom, as well as other formidable foes like Kraven the Hunter and the Lizard. Players can quickly switch between Parker and Morales as dual protagonists, each with their own unique storylines and skills. New abilities such as the Web Wings offer innovative new ways for players to traverse the New York skyline and should keep you immersed in your gaming well into the winter.

You don’t need any excuse to treat yourself this holiday period, but the chance to do so may not last long. Hit the widget above to check out the offer for yourself.

