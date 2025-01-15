Miss the old, Reel-less Instagram? This ad-free app comes close enough

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixelfed is a decentralized Instagram alternative that ties into the fediverse via the ActivityPub protocol.

Following a beta test, Pixelfed has now widely released its official app on Android and iOS.

The ad-free service prioritizes the chronological feed, supports private messaging, and is open-source.

Ever since Twitter ceased to exist and Meta started making controversial changes to its platforms, people have actively sought healthier alternatives. The current state of legacy social media almost objectively sucks, and online interactions are no longer the same. To cater to nostalgic Instagram users, Pixelfed has launched an official app for iPhones and Android phones.

After months of beta testing with select users, Pixelfed has finally published its mobile app to Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store (via TechCrunch). The service utilizes the ActivityPub protocol, letting users connect to other fediverse platforms — like Mastodon. What sets Pixelfed apart is its classic Instagram-like approach that prioritizes sharing photos and videos with like-minded people.

Unlike today’s Instagram, Pixelfed defaults to the chronological feed, is decentralized, shows no ads, and is open-source. While the app itself doesn’t feature a dedicated tab for Reels, the developer is testing a separate app called Loops for short video sharing. Otherwise, Pixelfed supports private messaging, 24-hour expiring stories, albums, likes and comments, photo filters, and more. It’s similar to the old Instagram, prior to Meta’s acquisition and the consequent downgrades.

According to the developer, 11,000 new users joined one of the most popular Pixelfed instances in one day only. And just yesterday, users shared over 78,000 posts on that server. Meanwhile, Play Store stats indicate that more than 10,000 people have already downloaded the official app on Android.

It’s worth noting that Pixelfed has long supported third-party clients on Android and iOS. So, if you like the concept but are unhappy with the newly released app, you can try one of the alternatives listed on the website linked above.

