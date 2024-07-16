The Pixel Tablet is at its lowest price in months in this Prime Day deal

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Looking for your next tablet, but don’t want to spend too much? Google’s Pixel Tablet is a capable device that can go head-to-head with any Android tablet out there. Yet it’s still almost $200 cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 at $499 (with dock). And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Prime members can get the Pixel Tablet at a significantly reduced cost. Google Pixel Tablet (128GB) for $299 (25% off)

There are deals available for both the individual unit and the Pixel Tablet with its dock. Right now, you can get the 128GB model for $299 (25% off) or the 256GB model for $379 (24% off). But the bigger deal is reserved for the model that comes with the speaker dock. You can get 30% off ($349) on the 128GB docked model, or 29% off ($426) on the 256GB docked model. Google Pixel Tablet (128GB) with speaker dock for $349 (30% off)

These are deals that you’ll want to jump on immediately because it is rare to see the Pixel Tablet at such a low price. There have been deals here and there since its release, but it has mostly stayed around retail price.

Of course, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals first. Fortunately, you can snag a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial if you’re not currently a member.

