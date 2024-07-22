Will you pay for satellite features?

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The launch of Android 15 is right around the corner, and we’re well aware of the features coming to the latest mobile OS. However, one significant potential addition could be Pixel Satellite SOS.

While drilling into Android 15 beta 4 during an APK teardown, we discovered that Google could be readying a satellite communication service. The service would allow users to contact emergency services via the Google Messages app without a terrestrial network connection. That sounds pretty great, right? Well, there’s a small caveat.

Another string indicates that the feature will only be free of charge for “{two}” years. With this in mind, would you pay for satellite features? Vote in our poll below.

Would you pay for satellite features? 70 votes Yes, I would 21 % No, I would not 79 %

Importantly, we don’t know how much such a service would cost; we also believe that not all Pixel devices will be compatible with the feature as it requires dedicated hardware. It’s also key to note that the “{two}” in the string could be a placeholder — Google may change this free-to-use term to a longer or shorter period. That said, a two-year period would align Google’s solution with Apple’s.

We expect Android 15 to arrive with the Google Pixel 9 series, which will debut on August 13.

