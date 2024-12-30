Android 15's Pixel notification dismissal sync may be about to lose this limitation (APK teardown)

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 15 introduced the option to “dismiss notifications across Pixel devices” in synchronized fashion.

In addition to being exclusive to Pixel hardware, the feature requires devices to be connected to Wi-Fi networks.

Google may soon offer the ability to sync dismissals even over mobile data.

Life with multiple devices, whether those are phones, tablets, or any mix you can think of, is a bit of a double-edged sword. While access to all that hardware can prove very convenient, it can get just the slightest bit annoying when we find ourselves moving between them and having to repeat the same tasks over and over — like keeping up with all of your notifications. With Android 15, Pixel hardware got a handy new trick for managing notifications across multiple devices, and now we’re uncovering evidence that it may soon evolve to become even more useful.

“Dismiss notifications across Pixel devices” arrived as a new notification option in Android 15. The feature works at an account level, and when activated, dismissing a notification on one Pixel phone or tablet will also dismiss it on all other Pixel devices currently logged in to the same account.

That’s great for what it does, but there’s a small asterisk attached to Google’s implementation, and synchronizing notifications between all your Pixel gear will only take place when those devices are online via Wi-Fi — not mobile cellular data.

Looking at version 1.0.687093228_arm64-v8a_release_phone of Google’s Device Connectivity Service app, we’ve managed to unearth code connected to a new toggle that appears to give users the option to disable this limitation, and permit notification sync even over mobile networks.

At the moment, this toggle is not user-facing, and based on how it’s currently implemented, it’s clearly still a work in progress. That said, we don’t see any good reason why Google wouldn’t give users this choice, even if there is a small impact on battery life.

Right now, it’s hard to say when Google might fully commit to this option and push it out live, but based on how straightforward it seems, we’d be surprised to see any significant delay.

