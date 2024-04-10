Popular custom Android ROM shutting down

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The popular Pixel Experience ROM is shutting down.

Older builds will still be available, but new builds won’t be created.

Lead José Henrique gave no direct reason for shutting down the project.

What if you love the software experience of a Google Pixel phone but don’t care for the hardware? The best way to solve this conundrum would be to use a custom Android ROM that brings over the Pixel experience to phones from other OEMs.

That’s exactly what the Pixel Experience ROM did. Unfortunately, though, the lead developer of the project announced today that he is terminating the project. In a brief blog post, he explained that older builds of the ROM will remain available, but he will not be creating new builds.

“It is with a feeling of gratitude that I share important information with you today,” José Henrique said in the post. “After much reflection, I made the decision to complete the development of Pixel Experience.”

Interestingly, Henrique didn’t give any direct explanation of why he decided to shut things down. It’s possible he’s overwhelmed with other projects and doesn’t have the time. It’s also possible he simply lacks enthusiasm for the project these days. It’s strange that he doesn’t give at least some reasoning behind the abrupt decision.

Regardless, it’s possible another developer could pick up the project or create a new project with similar goals. The custom ROM community has shrunk over the past decade, but as long as Android is around, there will always be folks interested in flashing different builds on their devices.

