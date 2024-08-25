Poll result: Two years later, the Pixel Buds Pro are still hugely popular

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Buds Pro debuted in 2022 to little fanfare. They weren’t great value for money and fell short of offering similar features that rivals boasted for years. However, in the years since their launch, the Buds Pro has steadily improved.

In a recent opinion piece, my colleague Calvin Wankhede touched on recent feature additions by Google, including Conversation Detection, Spatial Audio, and Bluetooth Super Wideband support. All three make the wireless buds worth considering, even if the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now available.

Considering Calvin’s positive experience, have consumers experienced similar enjoyment? We ran a poll on the article asking users if they still own the Buds Pro. The results are steeped in the earbuds’ favor.

Pixel Buds Pro: A great buy in 2024?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Nearly 80% of the 3,200 voters still own the Buds Pro, with 74.6% still using them “and love them.” Only 2.4% of voters admit to owning them once but upgraded to another device. Just under 19% of respondents don’t own or have never purchased the Buds Pro.

<span style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The results suggest that the Pros are beloved, right? The comments say otherwise.

“The Pros refuse to stay in my ear, have average noise cancelation, and have developed a bug where the right bud introduces static if I use any mode but normal. They’re trash,” writes one reader. “Budget codec, average fit, top tier price = overrated,” comments another. The awkward fit appears to be a common refrain, with multiple readers highlighting this as a particular problem with the buds.

That said, there is still plenty of praise for them. “Yeah, I agree with this article. They’ve only improved since I bought them and are generally rock solid,” notes one owner. “I pre-ordered the PBP, and I have used them every day since I got them. They are great and I love them! The battery life has degraded a bit in 2 years, but other than that, they are still perfect. I plan on buying the new PBP to replace them, confirms another.

What has been your experience with the Pixel Buds Pro? Are you planning to purchase the new version? Let us know in the comments below.

You might like

Comments