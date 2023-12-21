Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Best deal of 2023 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro
Google’s holiday season deals have been mightily impressive, but Amazon has outdone even the Black Friday offers on the brand’s top wireless earbuds. The Google Pixel Buds Pro just dropped to a record-low price of $113.94, saving you $86 on the audio hardware.
The record-low price is only available on the Coral colorway of the buds, although the other hues are only a few bucks more at $118.99 in the sale. Our sister site, SoundGuys, named them among the best wireless earbuds for Android.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro mark Google’s foray into active noise canceling (ANC) earbuds. They sport a sleek design with three sizes of silicone ear tips and boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, while the case has an IPX2 rating. They offer impressive battery life, lasting seven hours with ANC on and 11 hours without. The case provides an additional 13 to 20 hours of playback, depending on ANC usage, and supports wireless charging. Key features include spatial audio with head tracking, a custom EQ, and seamless Google Assistant integration.
With only one colorway available, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this deal disappear fast. Hit the widget above to learn more.