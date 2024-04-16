Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 listing reveals battery size of charging case

TL;DR The Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case was spotted at the UL Demko and Safety Korea certification websites.

The listings reveal the charging case will have a capacity of 650mAh.

The charging case has the model number GH8tQ.

Google is believed to be working on a successor to the Pixel Buds Pro. While it’s anyone’s guess as to when we could see the earbuds launch, listings recently found on UL Demko and Safety Korea give us some concrete details about the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

First spotted by 91mobiles, it looks like the charging case for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 has appeared on both the UL Demko and Safety Korea. If you’re unfamiliar with these organizations, they are certification bodies for Denmark and South Korea.

According to the listings, the charging case has been given the model number GH8tQ. The listings also reveal that the case uses a Li-ion battery that has a capacity of 650mAh. For comparison, the charging case for the Pixel Buds has a battery capacity of 620mAh, which Google says offers 31 hours of playback with active noise cancelation turned off.

Unfortunately, these listings didn’t provide any other information about the earbuds. Much is still unknown about the Pixel Buds Pro 2, meaning we’ll just have to wait closer to launch time when leaks become more plentiful to get more information.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments