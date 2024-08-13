Search results for

If you want a Pixel 9 Pro, you'll have to wait a little longer

There's no exact date for when the Pro will ship next month.
Published on3 hours ago

TL;DR
  • Google has launched the Pixel 9 series, which is available for pre-order starting today.
  • The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will start shipping in the US on August 22.
  • The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, however, won’t ship in the US until September.

Today is the day you’ve been waiting for if you were planning to purchase Google’s flagship for 2024. Although the entire Pixel 9 family launched at the same time and are up for pre-order, half of the series will be shipping a little later than the others.

At Made by Google, the Pixel maker finally announced the Pixel 9 lineup, which consists of four models for the first time. In addition to the base and Pro models, Google has created a new XL model while also bringing its 2nd gen foldable into the mix. As a result, the series is now made up of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Along with expanding the family, Google is also doing something a little different for shipments. Instead of having every model ship on the same date, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will start shipping on August 22. If you want the Pro or the Fold, then you’ll have to wait until September. The tech giant did not provide an exact date for when to expect the shipments to start next month.

Pre-orders are open for the US, Europe, and Japan starting today. Google notes that all three of the Pro model phones will get one year of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage with Google One AI Premium.

