Leaked Pixel 9 cases offer design clues, hint at a four-phone lineup

The listings support rumors of three Pixel 9 models, including a new, smaller Pixel 9 Pro.

The Pixel Fold 2 case listing suggests it may launch alongside the Pixel 9 series this fall.

With the Google Pixel 9 launch still several months away, eager accessory makers are already spilling the beans on the upcoming Pixel flagships. Multiple case manufacturers, including Thinborne, have begun listing alleged Pixel 9 series cases, potentially validating some earlier rumors while challenging others. (h/t: Android Central)

Probably the most exciting detail revealed by these listings is the potential for a three-phone Pixel 9 lineup. This supports previous whispers of Google releasing both a compact Pixel 9 Pro and a larger Pixel 9 Pro XL.

While these case renders don’t reveal anything completely new, they do add weight to existing design rumors. The Pixel 9 series is rumored to sport much flatter edges, like the latest iPhones, while the rounded corners from the Pixel 8 series will stay intact. The distinctive Cyclops-visor camera bar also appears to be getting flat edges instead of curving into the sides. The rumored design changes on the next Pixel Fold are also evident in the renders Thinborne has used.

We had previously reported on the possibility of Google renaming its next foldable as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The casemaker has also added the new Pixel Fold among the Pixel 9 cases, supporting rumors that Google may indeed launch it alongside its flagship series this fall.

There’s still a hint of mystery, however, as the case listing names the foldable as the Pixel Fold 2. While it could be possible that Google is reconsidering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold moniker, it’s more likely that the company has simply not finalized its naming decision yet.

It’s too early for definitive answers about the Pixel 9 series, but these leaks make it increasingly unlikely that Google’s next foldable will debut at the company’s 2024 I/O conference next week.

