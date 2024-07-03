Pixel 8a spare parts are now available at iFixit

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR iFixit now offers repair parts and kits for Pixel 8a phones.

Repair components for the Pixel 8a became available on the platform in under two months after its launch.

Prices vary significantly based on the type of component you purchase.

Repair parts and kits for the Pixel 8a are now available on iFixit (via SmartDroid). In 2022, Google announced it would offer a self-repair program for Pixel devices in partnership with iFixit. This essentially allows people to purchase repair kits to work on the camera, battery, and display of Pixel devices. The kits come with genuine Google parts, necessary tools, and instructions to complete the repair.

It usually takes a few months for repair parts to become available on the platform. In the case of the Pixel 8a, it’s taken under two months for the repair kits to make their way to iFixit. Unsurprisingly, if your Pixel 8a is in need of repair, you’ll find that the prices of components on iFixit are significantly cheaper than professional repair services, making it a pretty cost-effective option for those who have the necessary skills.

Prices vary significantly depending on the type of component you purchase. For instance, a replacement screen costs $102.99 on the platform, while the kit, which comes with all the tools necessary for the repair, costs $109.99. If you’re looking to replace the battery, you can purchase one for $32.99 or snag the entire kit for $39.99. Smaller accessories and components, including conductive tape for the rear camera, a thermal pad, and copper foil for the front camera, are available for purchase for less than $5.

In related news, iFixit recently ended its partnership with Samsung. However, it continues to stock Samsung parts as well as repair guides.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments