Google in hot water: Lawsuit alleges Pixel 6 Pro has overheating defect

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A class action lawsuit has been filed against Google over the Pixel 6 Pro.

The plaintiff alleges the company sold the Pixel 6 Pro, knowing it has a defect that causes overheating.

The lawsuit argues that Google should be forced to alert customers of the defect, recall the phones, and issue refunds.

Another day, another class action lawsuit for the tech giant known as Google. The latest legal problem for Google alleges the company knew the Pixel 6 Pro had a defect that caused it to become too hot to hold.

According to Law360, plaintiff Jennifer Hyatt filed a class action lawsuit against Google over the Pixel 6 Pro. The lawsuit claims that Hyatt went through “numerous” replacement Pixel 6 Pros only to discover that each one had an overheating defect. Hyatt believes this was not just some coincidence.

The lawsuit alleges that Google was aware of this defect before it started selling the handset. However, the firm went on to sell the devices anyway without providing any warning to consumers.

Hyatt argues that Google should be required to create an advertisement that informs consumers about this issue. In addition, the plaintiff wants the company to recall the smartphone and issue refunds to those who purchased the device.

It’s important to note that filing is just the beginning phase of a class action lawsuit. Hyatt’s lawsuit will need to cross a variety of hurdles before anything happens. There’s even a possibility this won’t get past the filing stage.

