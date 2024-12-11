Philips Hue app gets festive update with Christmas scenes and more

Smart lights are among the easiest devices to start with if you want to build a smart home , and Philips Hue smart lights are some of the most popular ones. If you have these smart lights or other Philips products installed, you’d be glad to learn that the Philips Hue app has been updated to add 24-hour scene support, ten Christmas-themed scenes, and the ability for Hue Secure cameras to display their livestream on smart displays.

As spotted by Hueblog, the Philips Hue app has been updated to v5.32 for Android and iOS. Here’s the official update changelog:

If you have multiple Bridges, you can now consolidate them into a single Home and see all your Rooms and Zones on all your Bridges in your Home tab. Tap the banner in the Settings tab to set it up!

We just added two new All-day scenes that automatically cycle from one scene to another throughout a 24-hour period. They even have a shiny new category in the scene gallery, and you can use any scenes you like. Perfect for a Festavia-clad Christmas tree!

Holiday scenes are back — and they’ve all been updated, too. Check them out in the Winter Holiday category of the scene gallery.

Early access feature: You can now give Alexa, Google, and SmartThings access to your Hue Secure camera’s live view so it can be displayed on connected devices.

Of these, multi-bridge support was already announced for the last update, so it isn’t new per se. For the all-day scenes, “Golden Hours” and “Nature’s Colors” join the existing “Natural Light” scene, which automatically adjusts the color temperature and intensity of your Hue lights throughout the day based on the theme. Users will also be able to configure their own 24-hour scene when adding a new scene without needing to edit one of the existing scenes.