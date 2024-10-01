Android's Personal Safety app to introduce time extension for Safety Checks (APK Teardown)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Personal Safety app on Android will soon get a new option to add time to a Safety Check.

Currently, users have to stop a Safety Check if they need to change its duration.

The new behavior will allow users to increase the timer, thereby making Safety Checks more convenient.

The Personal Safety app on Android is getting a new feature aimed at enhancing user convenience. In an upcoming update, users will have the option to extend the duration of their “Safety Check,” making it easier to stay secure without unwanted interruption.

Safety Check in the Personal Safety app allows users to set a specific time duration for monitoring their safety. If you don’t respond within that time frame, the app automatically activates Emergency Sharing, which sends your live location to designated emergency contacts. Users can also manually trigger Emergency Sharing or call emergency services during the Safety Check.

At present, when a Safety Check is initiated, users are unable to extend the time without stopping the check entirely. For instance, if you set the Safety Check for one hour, you will need to restart it to add additional time.

Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug has found evidence suggesting that a new option to increase the Safety Check timer is on its way. The tipster activated the option in version 2024.09.19.678917908.1 of the Personal Safety app.

When the update rolls out widely, users will see an “Add Time” option to extend the Safety Check without having to stop it. They can choose from preset options like five or 10 minutes or select a custom duration that suits them best.

We expect this new functionality to roll out soon since it worked seamlessly in our testing.

