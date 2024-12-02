Performance or battery life? One of these is clearly more important to you.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is expected to power a host of top Android phones in 2025, and it delivers a big performance upgrade. Our testing also reveals that the new chip brings a significant efficiency boost.

Qualcomm isn’t the only chipmaker bringing notable gains, as the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 offers a big graphical boost and major battery life improvements. But what’s more important to our readers? We asked users on our website, Twitter account, and YouTube page whether they prioritized performance or battery life, and here’s what they told us.

The majority of respondents across all three platforms valued battery life over performance. The most one-sided result was on the website, where almost 85% of website respondents said they prioritized battery life. The Twitter poll wasn’t quite as one-sided, but two-thirds of followers still voted for endurance.

These results also come after colleague C Scott Brown wrote that he now prioritizes battery life over performance when buying tech. Scott felt that performance has been good enough for a while now and that any recent horsepower gains haven’t made a big difference to real-world usage.

How do you feel about battery life versus performance? I have more than enough of performance in my current phone (sic),” wrote reader TonyB on our website. “Only things I consider when upgrade are battery life and camera improvements. I also don’t use my phone as gaming device (sic).”

“If no battery, what’s the use of performance (sic),” wrote YouTube follower pradgore9805. That makes sense, as all the performance in the world means nothing if the phone dies in no time flat.

Nevertheless, a few readers across the platforms did justify their reason for choosing performance. These readers noted that they have power banks or seldom stray far from a wall plug. YouTube follower pudinichigo91 also wrote that you can always use a power bank if battery life is an issue, but can’t do much about poor performance. That’s a good point as measures like clearing your cache, restarting your phone, and using virtual RAM can only go so far in terms of improving performance.

What do you think of these results? Let us know in the comments!

