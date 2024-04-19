Here's when Pebblebee's Find My Device network trackers will ship

TL;DR Pebblebee initially announced its Find My Device network compatible trackers would launch in late May.

The company has now revealed shipping will begin on May 27.

This is the same date that Chipolo will also start shipping its own Find My Device trackers.

Earlier this month, Google finally rolled out its shiny new Find My Device network. Along with the rollout came announcements from Pebblebee and Chipolo about Find My Device network-compatible trackers. While Chipolo provided a shipping date for its upcoming item locators, Pebblebee opted to give a general date of late May. But the company has now revealed when we can expect to see their product.

Pebblebee has told 9to5Google when it plans to start shipping its new trackers. According to the outlet, shipments are scheduled to start going out on May 27. Not all orders will ship on this date; this will just be when shipments begin.

This is actually the same date Chipolo said its own trackers would become available on its website. Pebblebee also mentioned earlier that availability will open up to retail stores and on the Google Store beginning in June. It’s still unknown when the exact date for this will be.

Users can already pre-order Pebblebee’s new item locators. The company is releasing card, clip, and tag devices for the new Find My Device network. Pebblebee’s card, clip, and tag are being sold for $34.99, $29.99, and $34.99, respectively.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments