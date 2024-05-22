Pebblebee's new Find My Device trackers might arrive sooner than expected

TL;DR Pebblebee isn’t expected to start shipping out its new Find My Device trackers until May 27.

However, customers are already starting to see shipment confirmations.

Back in April, Google rolled out its revamped Find My Device network. Along with the rollout, item locator maker Pebblebee announced new trackers that would be compatible with the new network. Now, some customers are starting to get confirmation that their orders have shipped.

When Pebblebee announced its first trackers for the new Find My Device network, they were expected to ship in May. Specifically, they were scheduled to go out on May 27. However, it looks like the company wants to get a head start.

According to 9to5Google, one of its readers sent proof that they received a shipment confirmation. This is five days earlier than what was expected. Although the email offers a USPS tracking number, it seems that the order has not moved yet. However, this does suggest that some shipments may arrive earlier than anticipated.

Seeing as it appears Pebblebee is preparing shipments early, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some Chipolo customers started seeing emails like this as well. For the record, Chipolo also announced that it would start shipping its new trackers by May 27.

It’s expected that Pebblebee’s products will head over to retail stores and the Google Store in June. However, there’s no exact date for when this will happen.

