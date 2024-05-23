PDF Reader Pro deal drops lifetime plan to just $39.99

This isn’t the most glamorous deal we’ve found this week, but it might be one of the most useful if you’ve ever found yourself wrestling with a locked document. PDF Reader Pro is an all-in-one tool to help you bend a PDF to your will, and Tech Deals is now offering a lifetime subscription for just $39.99. PDF Reader Pro for $39.99 ($20 off)

The limited-time 33% discount is available on PDF Reader Pro For Windows and PDF Reader Pro For Mac, so it doesn’t matter which operating system you’re running. It’s backed by a range of impressive ratings and awards you’ll see on the sales page to offer you plenty of peace of mind.

However you might want to manipulate a PDF, the chances are that this software can do it. It allows for advanced editing, including modifying text and images, as well as annotating with markup tools. You can also organize pages easily by merging, splitting, rotating, cropping, or deleting them. The software supports batch processing for conversions, compression, and encryption, making it efficient for handling multiple files, while conversion capabilities extend to formats like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more.

Security is also addressed thanks to password protection and watermarking. Other features include creating fillable forms, OCR for scanned documents, digital signatures, and precise measurement tools for design drawings.

Ready to become the master of your PDFs? Hit the widget above to check out the deal.

